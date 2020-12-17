ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. децембра преселєла ше до вичносци моя мила шестра

ЦЕЦИЛИЯ ЧЕЛЬОВСКИ
народзена Бесерминї

(1950–2020)
з Коцура


Мила шестро, будзеш нам барз хибиц. Дзекуєм ци на шицким цо ши нам през живот дала. Красни памятки на тебе буду чувац ожалосцени брат Янко зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
