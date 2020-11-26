ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. новембра преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили дїдо и прадїдо

ЮЛИЯН ВАРҐА

(1928–2020)
з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом у найкрасших памяткох навики вас буду чувац Иличово – унука Весна зоз супругом Зораном и дзецми Филипом и Марком
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
