ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. новебра престало дуркац благородне шерцо нашого оца, дїда и прадїда

ЮЛИЯН ВАРҐА

(1928–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Мили оцец вично будзеце у наших шерцох, думкох и молитвох у хторих вас зачуваме од забуца. Твоя дзивка Фемка, жец Владо, унук Сашо и унука Весна зоз супругом Зораном и дзецми Филипом и Марком
Спочивайце у мире Божим! Вичная памят, блажени покой!
