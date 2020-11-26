ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. новембра 2020. року у 93. року живота до вичносци ше преселєл мой мили оцец

ЮЛИЯН ВАРҐА

(1928–2020)
з Руского Керестура

За тобу остала празна хижа, нє чуц твойо крочаї. У души остала пражнїна котру нїхто нє може виполнїц. Твой син Юлиян
Спочивай у мире Божим!
