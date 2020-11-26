ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. новембра преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили

ЮЛИЯН ВАРҐА

(1928–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Препровадзели сце красни и длуги роки з нами. Красни памятки на вас навики буду чувац – нєвеста Анка Варґова, унуки Мика зоз фамелию, Нуно, Владко и Мая
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
