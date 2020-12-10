ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 6. децембра 2020. року занавше нас зохабел мой брат

ЮЛИЯН КАМЕНЇЦКИ

(1938–2020)
зоз Атланти

Памятку на ньго будзе чувац брат Микола зоз супругу Нату, сином Юлином, дзивку Таню, жецом Миретом и унуком Деяном
Спочивай у мире Божим!
