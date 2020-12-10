ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 6. децембра зохабел нас наш колеґа, новинар „Руского слова” у пензиї

ЮЛИЯН КАМЕНЇЦКИ

(1938–2020)
зоз Атланти

Останю нам красни памятки на ньго Колектив НВУ „Руске слово”
