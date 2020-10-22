ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. октобра ме занавше зохабел мой товариш

ЮЛИЯН ПАШО

(1952–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Навики красни памятки на це будзе чувац твой товариш Михал Бесерминї
Вичная памят!
