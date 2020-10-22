ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. октобра занавше нас зохабел наш мили шовґор

ЮЛИЯН ПАШО

(1952–2020)
з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на це занавше буду чувац Таня Катонова зоз супругом Янком и дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest