СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 23. октобра наполнєли ше дзевец смутни роки як нас зохабел наш мили

ЮЛИЯН ҐОВЛЯ


з Руского Керестура

У цихосци вичного мира най це провадза думки и молитви твоїх наймилших! Памятку чуваю – супруга Мелана, дзивки Весна и Таня, жец Дюра и унучата Теодора и Ґлориян
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest