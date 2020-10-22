СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 19. октобра 2020. року наполнєли ше 5 смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ЯНКО КЕРЕКДЯРТО

(1948–2015)

Красни памятки на ньго навики буду чувац дзивки Ясмина и Сандра з фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest