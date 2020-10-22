СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. октобра наполнєли ше пейц смутни роки як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯНКО МИКИТА
майстор лївец

(1939–2015)
з Кули

Памятка на твою нєсебичну любов хтору ши нам даровал и на твою доброту нє бляднє. Дзекуєме ци на шицким. Гордосц же зме жили з тобу дава нам потїху за далєй. Навики це будземе ношиц у своїх шерцох и души. Твoйо наймилши – супруга Ирина, дзивка Соня зоз супругом Славком, дзивка Таня зоз супругом Славком з Канади, син Владимир зоз супругу Сладяну, унуки Ваня зоз супругом Йовицом, Даря, Мирослав, Оля, Ана, Ирина и Яна, як и праунуки Мираш и Дуня
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest