СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. октобра наполнєл ше рок як нас у смутку зохабел мой мили брат

ЯНКО ХОВАНЄЦ

(1946–2019)
з Руского Керестура

Красни памятки нас ньго чува шестра Фема зоз супругом Дьордьом
Спочивай у мире Божим!
