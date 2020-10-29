СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. октобра наполнєл ше смутни рок як нас занавше зохабел

ЯНКО ХОВАНЄЦ

(4. XI 1946 – 30. X 2019)

Прешол уж рок баз нашого милого и нїґда прежалєного супруга, оца и дїда Янка. Його наймилши – супруга Гелена з дзецми и унучатами. Твою доброту, любов и пожертвованосц будземе вично паметац
Спочивай у мире Божим!
