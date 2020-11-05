СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. новембра наполнює ше смутни рок як нас занавше зохабела и преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац, дзивка, шестра и нина

ЯРОСЛАВА СЛАВКА СТЄПАНДИЧ
народзена Рац

(1953–2019)
з Руского Керестура

З любову и подзековносцу у своїх памяткох вично будземе чувац твою безгранїчну любов и доброту. Твойо наймилши – дзивка Ґабриєла, мац Леона и шестра Марча зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
