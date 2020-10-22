СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. октобра наполнєли ше 55 роки як нє з нами наш оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ҐАБОР РАЦ – РАЦМИШКОВ

(1919–1965)
з Руского Керестура

Красну памятку на Вас чуваю син Янко, нєвеста Мария и унук Славко з фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
