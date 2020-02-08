Шидянє и їх госци ше нєшка зиду на Балу

ШИД – КПД „Дюра Киш“ нєшка у Руским доме орґанизує традицийни бал.

На балу будзе богата вечера и томбола, госцох будзе забавяц оркестер дружтва, а початок бала заказани за 19 годзин.

(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)