Одказани Бал Коцурского здруженя младих

КОЦУР – Бал котри рихтало Коцурске здруженє младих ,,КУМ” и котри мал буц отримани на соботу, 29. фебруара, у Пелетовей сали – одказани.

Як гварели орґанизаторе, по конєчни датум котри бул одредзени за прияви, нє явело ше достаточне число госцох.

(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)