ВИБЕРАНКИ: Преглашена и пията лїстина за парламентарни виберанки

автор Marina 13. марец 2020

БЕОҐРАД  Републична виберанкова комисия (РВК) вчера, 12. марца преглашела пияту лїстину за парламентарни виберанки  „Александар Шапич Побида за Сербию”, хтору придал Сербски патриотски союз (СПАС). На лїстини єст 250 кандидатох.

 

