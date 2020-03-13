ВИБЕРАНКИ: Преглашена и пията лїстина за парламентарни виберанки

БЕОҐРАД – Републична виберанкова комисия (РВК) вчера, 12. марца преглашела пияту лїстину за парламентарни виберанки „Александар Шапич – Побида за Сербию”, хтору придал Сербски патриотски союз (СПАС). На лїстини єст 250 кандидатох.

