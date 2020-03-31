Општина Кула обезпечела визири

КУЛА – Општина Кула обезпечела средства за купованє 220 визирох за Дом здравя Кула, полицию и волонтерох.

Визири нєшка випоручени, и буду далєй дистрибуовани, же би шицки хтори каждодньово помагаю гражданом мали цо лєпшу защиту.

