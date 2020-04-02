Полициї подаровани защитни маски и визири

ШИД – Командант општинского Штабу за позарядово ситуациї Зоран Семенович вчера придал 100 защитни маски и 10 защитни визири Полицийней станїци Шид.

Текстилни погон „Винтекс доо“ Шид донировал Штабу за позарядово ситуациї вецей стотки защитни маски.

