ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Академик др Микола Мушинка

(1936–2024)


Дня 13. септембра 2024. року напущел нас академик др Микола Мушинка з Пряшова, Република Словацка, творитель велїх наукових творох у вязи историї и етнолоґиї Бачванско-сримских Русинох
Вична му слава ! Союз Руснацох Українцох Сербиї