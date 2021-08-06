СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. авґуста наполнює ше рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац и баба

АКСЕНИЯ ВАРҐА

(1948‒2020)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше останєш у наших шерцох и красних думкох. Вше ши нам була велька потримовка и помоц. Ожалосцени син Славко зоз супругу Снежу и дзецми Филипом и Далибором
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest