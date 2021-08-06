СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. авґуста наполнює ше рок як нас занавше зохабела наша кума

АКСЕНИЯ ВАРҐА

(1948‒2020)
з Руского Керестура


Нє чуц вецей дурканє вашей шивацей машини и ваш мили ошмих кед преходзим коло вашого дому. Остало лєм смутне здогадованє, алє у думкох ваша доброта и ошмих. Вашо кумче Марча Юричова зоз фамелию
Вичная памят!
