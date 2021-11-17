ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 3. новембра 2021. року после краткей, а чежкей хороти, зохабел нас у велькей жалосци наш

АЛЕКСАНДАР – САША ҐОЛУБ

(1972–2021)
з Вербасу


Вельо, лєм красни памятки на ньго чуваю у своїм шерцу тета Гелена Будински Семан и шестринїци Славица, Весна и Геленка зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире!
