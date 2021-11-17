ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 3. новембра 2021. року занавше нас зохабел и преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили син, супруг и оцец

АЛЕКСАНДАР ҐОЛУБ

(1972–2021)
з Вербасу


Пошол ши барз вчас, хорота була моцнєйша од тебе. Твой ошмих, моц, и любов хтори ши нам нєсебично давал, занавше будземе паметац. Красни памятки на тебе вично будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Занавше ожалосцени твоя мац Зденка, супруга Драґана и твойо дзивки Ваня и Ема
Спочивай у мирe ангелу наш любени!
