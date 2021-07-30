СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли шейсц смутни тижнї як вецей нє зоз нами наша мила супруга, мац и баба

АЛЖБЕТА РАЦ

(1957–2021)
зоз Дюрдьова


Барз нам хибиш, хибя нам твойо поради, красни слова и цепли ошмих. Твою доброту и любов вично будземе чувац у своїх шерцох. Твой супруг Владимир, син Звонимир и дзивка Златка зоз фамелию
