ЖАЛОСНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Тих дньох ше наполнєли 40 смутни днї як умарла наша мила андя у Мелбурну у Австралиї

АМАЛА ГАРДИ

(1943–2024)
народзена у Руским Керестуре


Вично ожалосцени за ню – андя Ганча Гардийова зоз дзецми з Кули, Иринка Задрипкова зоз дзецми з Бачинцох, Ганча Варґова зоз дзецми, Владо зоз Златку и дзецми, и Штранґарово дзеци, шицки зоз Руского Керестура
Спочивайце у мире Божим!