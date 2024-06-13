СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 29. мая 2024. року у Мелбурну у Австралиї умарла наша мила нина

АМАЛА ГАРДИ
народзена Медєши

(1943-2024)
у Руским Керестуре


Красни памятки на вас чуваю и у молитвох вас споминаю вашо Римарово, Рамачово и Медєшово зоз своїма фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!