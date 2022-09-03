НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. септембра наполня ше 24 роки як нє з нами наша мац, баба и прабаба

АМАЛА ПАШО
народзена Лазор

(1933–1998)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню чуваю дзивка Ирина, унуки Мая и Ясна з фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
