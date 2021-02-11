НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. фебруара наполнєли ше 3 роки як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила

АМАЛИЯ ГАРДИ

(1947–2018)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на часи препровадзени зоз ню чуваю – супруг Яким, дзивка Сенка зоз супругом Миодраґом и син Иван
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest