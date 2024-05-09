ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. мая преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила шестра

АМАЛИЯ ДЖУДЖАР
народзена Дудаш

(1944–2024)
з Руского Керестура


У найкрасших памяткох навики ю будземе чувац у своїх шерцох. Шестра Натала Митьова зоз фамелию и шестра Сенка Бучкова зоз фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!