НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли 40 днї як нас зохабела наша андя

АМАЛИЯ ДЖУДЖАР

(1944–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню будзе чувац андя Мелана Ґажийова зоз дзецми
Най спочива у мире Божим!