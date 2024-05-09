ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. мая занавше нас зохабела наша андя

АМАЛИЯ ДЖУДЖАР
народзена Дудаш

(1944–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Остатнї поздрав андї Амали Джуджаровей од Якима и Марї зоз дзецми и їх фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!