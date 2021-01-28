СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 31. януара наполня ше 40 смутни днї як нас нєсподзивано и занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и швекра

АМАЛИЯ ДУДАШ

(1942–2020)
з Коцура


Нє забуду це нїґда твойо наймилши: синове Янко, Микола и Йовґен, унучата Леонардо, Андрей, Александар и Матея, нєвести Мария и Снежана, и Коминяр
Най це ангели чуваю! Спочивай у мире Божим!
