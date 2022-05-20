НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. мая 2022. року наполня ше 6 мешаци як нас занавше зохабела наша мила супруга, мац, баба и тета

АМАЛИЯ ИҐРАЧКИ

(1945–2021)


Занавше це будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Супруг Янош, син Здравко зоз супругу Сладяну и унуками Надю и Яну и Санда зоз супругом Ґораном
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest