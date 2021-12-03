ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 21. новембра 2021. року занавше ме зохабела моя мила тета

АМАЛИЯ ИҐРАЧКИ
народзена Скубан

(1945–2021)


Най це ангели чуваю!
Твоя Санда
