СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. юния 2023. року наполнєло ше 10 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша супруга, мац, баба и прабаба

АМАЛИЯ КАНЮХ

(1938–2013)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки чуваю ожалосцени супруг Яким, дзивки Натка и Оленка зоз фамелиями
Най спочива у мире!