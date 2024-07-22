ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. юния 2024. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац

АМАЛИЯ КОЗМА
народзена Надь

(1930–2024)
з Нового Орахова


Найкрасши памятки и час препровадзени з ню будземе чувац занавше у наших шерцох. Ожалосцени дзивки Аранка и Иренка зоз фамелиями
Мамо, спочивай у мире Божим!