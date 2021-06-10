ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 15. юния наполня ше шейсц мешаци як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила мац и баба

АМАЛИЯ МАКАЇ

(1957–2020)
з Коцура


Твою любов и доброту нїґда нє забудземе, а памятки на це навики будземе чувац. Твой син Звонко и унука Луна
Спочивай у мире Божим!
