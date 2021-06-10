ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 15. юния наполня ше шейсц полни мешаци як нас нєсподзивано зохабела наша мила мац и баба

АМАЛИЯ МАКАЇ

(1957–2020)
з Коцура


Най це вично чуваю нєбесни ангели, а ми це будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Твой син Славко и унуки Тамара и Ваня
Спочивай у мире Божим!
