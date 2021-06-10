ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 15. юния наполня ше шейсц полни мешаци як ме нєсподзивано зохабела моя мила супруга

АМАЛИЯ МАКАЇ

(1957–2020)
з Коцура


З любову и почитованьом занавше будзем чувац памятку на це у своїм шерцу и думкох. Най це ангели чуваю! Твой супруг Онуфри
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest