ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 15. юния наполня ше шейсц полни мешаци як нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба и швекра

АМАЛИЯ МАКАЇ

(1957–2020)
з Коцура


Твою любов и доброту нїґда нє забудземе, а памятки на це навики будземе чувац. Твой син Златко, унукове Стефан и Неманя, унука Ана Бела и нєвеста Александра
Спочивай у мире Божим!
