ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 16. септембра у 81. року живота упокоєла ше наша мила мац и баба

АМАЛИЯ МАРЧЕТИЧ
народзена Ґайдош

(1943–2023)
з Вербасу


Занавше ожалосцени син Драґолюб, унук Никола и друга родзина