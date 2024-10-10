ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 6. октобра 2024. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

АМАЛИЯ МОЛНАР
народзена Паланчан

-
з Дюрдьова


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ню вично буду чувац у своїх шерцох дзивка Весна, жец Душко, унука Душица, жец Вуядин и праунук Тадей, унук Милош, зоз супругу Ивану и праунуку Настю
Най спочива у мире Божим! Най ю ангели чуваю!