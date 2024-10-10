ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 6. октобра 2024. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила тета

АМАЛИЯ МОЛНАР
народзена Паланчан

-
з Дюрдьова


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ню навики буду чувац у своїх шерцох Таня и Саша
Най спочива у мире Божим!