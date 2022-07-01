СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. юния 2022. року наполнєли ше чежки и боляци 40 днї як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац

АМАЛИЯ ОРОС

(1939–2022)
з Руского Керестура


У своїм шерцу красни памятки на ню буду чувац син Дюра зоз супругу Весну
Спочивай у мире Божим!
