СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. юния 2022. року наполнєли ше чежки и боляци 40 днї як ме занавше зохабела моя наймилша

АМАЛИЯ ОРОС
народзена Гарди

(1939–2022)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на ню навики будзе чувац супруг Дюра
Спочивай у мире Божим!
