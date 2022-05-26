ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. мая 2022. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила супруга, мац, баба и прабаба

АМАЛИЯ ОРОС
народзена Гарди

(1939–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню занавше буду чувац: супруг Дюра, дзеци Мелания, Еуфемия, Дюра зоз супругу Весну, унучата и праунучата
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest