СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. мая наполнюю ше 15 роки як ме першираз охабела без своєй потримовки, потїхи и защити моя мила и предобра мама

АМАЛИЯ САЛОНТАИ
(1936–2007)



Смуток, бољ и жалосц за тобу нє преставаю з роками, алє нам твоя нєсебична любов, щира доброта и племенїта пожертвовносц даваю моци предлужиц далєй. Барз нам хибиш у каждей хвильки. Дзекуєме ци на шицким, себе ши нам даровала. Наймилша моя, хибя ми твойо брижни слова, мудри совити и нашо нїжни розгварки. Кажди дзень, мила наша мамо и бабо, на тебе думаю и за тобу жалую твоя дзивка Ясмина, твойо мили унучата Ваня и Аня зоз фамелиями и жец Светислав Долапчев
Спочивай нам у мире Божим!
